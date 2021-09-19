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HOW TO TELL IF GRAPHENE OXIDE IS IN YOUR BLOOD AFTER A COVID JAB
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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341 views • September 19, 2021
You will see Dr Jose-Luis Sevillano from LaQuinta Columna mention the names of blood tests, and at-home activities, that people can do to determine if they still have graphene oxide nanoparticles in their blood after having received a covid-19 jab (also named a vaccine). This video has subtitles.

The antennaes that Dr. Sevillano is talking about are 5G base stations / antennaes. More than six publicly-available research studies show that graphene nanoparticles absorb 5G Frequenceis up to 10GHz, (One example: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0167577X13007933). When graphene oxide is in the body, and is stimulated by 5G frequences, the graphene is theorized to release highly damaging free-radicals, causing inflammation, cell destruction, and quickly depleting antioxidants. This can lead, in some cases, to a potentially-deadly cytokine storm of the immune system.

You can take steps to remove the graphene by following the steps at this video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/PrgzZMP0KKxW/

The source of this video is www.Orwell.City (https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/graphene-oxide-in-the-blood.html)
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vaccinesdepopulationcovidgraphine oxide
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