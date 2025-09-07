The Reason You'll Never See The Epstein Files

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPSTEIN, Intelligence & the Global Network of Power (September 04, 2025)
Source: Whitney Webb Interview by Peter McCormack YouTube
In this episode, we go deep into the truth about Jeffrey Epstein and the global criminal network that protects itself through blackmail, surveillance and systemic corruption.
This is not just about sex crimes. It’s about intelligence agencies, organized crime, arms trafficking, Silicon Valley and the politicians and billionaires who are all connected.
Covers:
– Why Epstein was never just one man
– How blackmail is still the backbone of global power
– The CIA, Mossad, and the myth of national security
– Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Leslie Wexner and the Epstein web
– Surveillance tech, Palantir and the war on privacy
– Why no one in power will ever be held accountable
– What we can still do: decentralization, localism and the truth
00:00:00– Introduction
00:04:40– FBI Raids & Missing Evidence
00:06:57– Suspicious Deaths Around Epstein
00:09:27– Epstein, Clintons & Chinagate
00:11:23– Are Governments Mafias?
00:13:14– Mob, CIA & WWII Ties
00:16:21– How the CIA Enables Crime
00:18:57– Rise of Global Corporations
00:24:01– The Global Metacartel
00:26:53– BCCI & HSBC Cover-Ups
00:28:07– Mossad, MI6, CIA Power Web
00:33:33– Bear Stearns to Blackmail
00:35:51– Intel, Crime & Trafficking
00:38:38– Thiel, Palantir & Surveillance
00:46:54– Why Epstein Was Taken Down
00:49:13– Epstein at the White House
00:53:34– Arms Dealing & Epstein’s Rise
00:56:07– Maxwell’s US Intelligence Entry
01:00:26– Israel’s Spy Empire
01:04:10– Epstein, Mossad, Global Intel
01:08:53– Clinton Foundation & Africa
01:10:03– How Epstein Gained Influence
01:13:27– Wexner, Crime & Protection
01:16:05– Iran-Contra & Mossad Ties
01:19:20– Berlusconi & Bunga Bunga Power
01:27:24– Modelling as Trafficking
01:43:01– Mark Middleton & Clinton Links
01:50:11– Prince Andrew
01:53:57– Leon Black’s Money Trail
02:01:02– Why Epstein Was Disposable
02:04:18– MBS, CIA & Revenge
02:08:17– Trump, Kushner & Shadow Games
02:11:54– Did Epstein Kill Himself?
02:15:28– Why Files Stay Hidden
02:17:49– Global Victims & Grooming
02:22:13– What If Files Leaked?
02:30:30– The Global Bourgeoisie
02:34:23– Freedom or Economic Slavery?
02:36:04– Why Epstein Was Kept Alive
02:38:54– Localism as the Solution
02:40:08– Outro