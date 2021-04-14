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Military generals in Myanmar 'know they can sleep comfortably' with a weak US president
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60 views • April 14, 2021
Sky News host Alan Jones says he cares not what the “Biden apologists might say,” but outfits like China, Russia and the military generals of Myanmar “know they can sleep comfortably” with a weak US president beholden to the left.
Mr Jones spoke further about the “international crisis” that Myanmar has become.
“I warned, prior to the US Presidential election that this would happen,” he said.
Mr Jones spoke to Liberal MP Dave Sharma about the unfolding events in Myanmar.
"It's been awful to watch, I mean it's taken Myanmar back a generation or more," Mr Sharma said.
Mr Jones spoke further about the “international crisis” that Myanmar has become.
“I warned, prior to the US Presidential election that this would happen,” he said.
Mr Jones spoke to Liberal MP Dave Sharma about the unfolding events in Myanmar.
"It's been awful to watch, I mean it's taken Myanmar back a generation or more," Mr Sharma said.
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