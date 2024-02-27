Create New Account
Listen to Laura Loomer, she Tweeted Out “fuck him” about Aaron Bushnell - Laura Loomer - BOUGHT AND PAID for by ISRAEL
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 20 hours ago

Just listen to Laura Loomer, she tweeted out “fuck him” about Aaron Bushnell among other words that i’ll add in the replies. She assumed he’s a traitor and questioned his noble reason which is to shed light on the Genocide happening in Palestine. This is Laura Loomer.

https://twitter.com/SuppressedNws/status/1762297136249508120

https://twitter.com/ThorntonWa47373/status/1762037989469823466

There is so much hate in Laura Loomer's heart towards Aaron Bushnell because he doesn't die for Israel. face of zionism is ugly

https://twitter.com/cheguwera/status/1762322923610677334

Adding:

US Airman Aaron Bushnell did not kill himself to protest some other country's war

The US Department of Defense has compelled the participation of Air Force members like Bushnell in Israel's Gaza genocide

Their orders to deploy to Israel read "mandatory" (was an image of orders)






