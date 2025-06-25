Cosmic Catalysts - Quartet 96

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the latest Quartet, John Peterson, Gregg Braden, and Penny Kelly explore global upheavals, including wars, a financial reset, and a new Covid strain. They discuss societal divides, AI dynamics, and the 2029 Apophis asteroid near-miss, highlighting consciousness as a key to transcending orchestrated chaos and potential planetary shifts.
