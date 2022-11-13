Caught on video: Two WWII era planes collide and crash at a Dallas Texas Airshow 11/12/22

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More details:
Two planes collided in midair at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow at 1:25 p.m.
"A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and
crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in
Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday," the Federal Aviation
Administration said. "At this time, it is unknown how many people were
on both aircraft."
The planes were taking part in the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show.
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