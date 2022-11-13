Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Caught on video: Two WWII era planes collide and crash at a Dallas Texas Airshow 11/12/22
119 views
channel image
Agapes Light
Published 15 days ago |

More details:


Two planes collided in midair at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at the Dallas Executive Airport on Saturday afternoon. The accident took place during the Wings Over Dallas World War II Airshow at 1:25 p.m.

"A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas around 1:20 p.m. local time Saturday," the Federal Aviation Administration said. "At this time, it is unknown how many people were on both aircraft."
The planes were taking part in the Commemorative Air Force’s Wings Over Dallas Show.
More videos you may find interesting:
When someone is doing this is in public - It should be legal to shoot them dead on sight
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0NpijsuNWotn/

Keywords
current eventsnewstechnologyspiritbelief systemsmedical scienceavians

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket