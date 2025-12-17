Go Viral

Gail Carson

2025 Gail Carson Publishing

AI Assist



Hook 'em fast – first three seconds gold,

Question, shock, or story bold.

Jump on trends, trending sounds quick,

Stories daily for that extra kick.

Be authentic, show your real face,

Emotional pull wins the race.



(Chorus)

Go viral! Light up the FYP!

Trends and hooks, make 'em stay!

Go viral! Engage and create!

Duets, stitches, dominate!

Post consistent, spark the fire,

Stories tease, take you higher!

Go viral! Own TikTok tonight!

Millions watching, feel the light!



(Verse 2)

Hashtags smart – three to five,

Niche and trending keep it alive.

Short loops, high retention key,

Text on screen so they can see.

Post peak times, check analytics right,

Duet or stitch to ride the hype.



(Chorus)

Go viral! Light up the FYP!

Trends and hooks, make 'em stay!

Go viral! Engage and create!

Duets, stitches, dominate!

Post consistent, spark the fire,

Stories tease, take you higher!

Go viral! Own TikTok tonight!

Millions watching, feel the light!



(Bridge)

Stories for behind-the-scenes raw,

Quick updates, build that awe.

Laugh or cry, relatable vibe,

Early comments make algo thrive.

Consistency – three times a week,

Experiment bold, hit that peak.



(Final Chorus)

Go viral! Light up the FYP!

Trends and hooks, make 'em stay!

Go viral! Engage and create!

Duets, stitches, dominate!

Post consistent, spark the fire,

Stories tease, take you higher!

Go viral! Rule TikTok now!

You're the king/queen – take your bow!



