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MUST WATCH - BREAKING 5G RADIATION POISONING SICKENS THOUSANDS OF WORKERS
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807 views • August 20, 2021
For those who haven't seen this video, I would really suggest you watch it until the end.
They are and have been waging war against us for years.
They are and have been waging war against us for years.
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