President Xi’s Middle East Visits: Highlights of the China-Arab Summit

https://gnews.org/articles/585727

摘要：12/10/2022 CGTN: Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged that China will continue to enhance cooperation with Arab states during his speech in the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which kicked off on 9th Dec in the Saudi capital Riyadh. China will strive to build with the Arab world a community with a shared future in the new era.



