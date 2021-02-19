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Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 4)
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200 views • February 19, 2021
Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 4): Jim, Nate and Brian discuss their opinions on various headlines related to Biden and Covid. Come see their opinions on the LA suggested “Climate Coaches”. What was your take on the different opinions expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes. Come join our community and get involved.
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
VIDEO CHANNELS
Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/PullThePinAlready
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/referral/pullthepinalready/
UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already
Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/pullthepinalready
Podcasts:
RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb
RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys
Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready
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