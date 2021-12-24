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Apostate Report #7 - Romans 13 & Civil Disobedience
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21 views • December 24, 2021
In This Apostate Report, a follow up to last weeks show about the Rise Of The Beast (which is the ONLY reason this is an Apostate Report) we will look at two different views on the interpretation of Romans 13, we will go to the texts and some reliable commentators and we will do our best to determine which view (if either) is correct.
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***NYSTV***
please Check out Now You See TV
nystv.org
A VERY BIG THANKS TO
Shakeandwakeradio.com
Annie thank you for carrying our show and being such great moral support! WE LOVE YOU!!!
***SOCIAL MEDIA***
https://www.facebook.com/CourseCorrectionRadio
MeWe
https://mewe.com/p/coursecorrectionradio
Parler
https://parler.com/user/CourseCorrect...
Gab
https://gab.com/Course_Correction_Radio
https://twitter.com/CourseCorrRadio
https://www.instagram.com/coursecorrectionradio/
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