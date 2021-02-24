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Death then Judgement
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133 views • February 24, 2021
My Facebook group page https://www.facebook.com/groups/14384
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
There is an appointed time for us to die on a calendar in heaven. To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted. it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. At this time, our spirit man will appear before Christ there will be no turning back. Will you know where you are going to spend eternity, or do you care? Have you been lied to and been told you just turn back to dust or that you will become something else? You are a triune being spirit soul and body, your soul will sleep in the dirt until judgment day, your spirit goes to either heaven or hell to wait in the prison you have chosen to live in or the reward you have gained while your body turns back to the dust it was created from. Some will not die and will be called up on the day the trumpet is sounded; they will just leave this old body suite behind. Either way will you be ready for this day to live in glory or in torment forever? You can make this choice; I am asking you to make it today while you still can this no joke or fairy tale.
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
My Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MinisterRuby
There is an appointed time for us to die on a calendar in heaven. To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted. it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment. At this time, our spirit man will appear before Christ there will be no turning back. Will you know where you are going to spend eternity, or do you care? Have you been lied to and been told you just turn back to dust or that you will become something else? You are a triune being spirit soul and body, your soul will sleep in the dirt until judgment day, your spirit goes to either heaven or hell to wait in the prison you have chosen to live in or the reward you have gained while your body turns back to the dust it was created from. Some will not die and will be called up on the day the trumpet is sounded; they will just leave this old body suite behind. Either way will you be ready for this day to live in glory or in torment forever? You can make this choice; I am asking you to make it today while you still can this no joke or fairy tale.
If you would like prayer, please contact me on my Facebook page. Blessings
Ruby
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