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De Blasio tries to stick it to Trump | Councilman reacts
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230 views • January 16, 2021
NYC: As The Big Apple has reported plans to cut ties with The Trump Organization in regards to development and city contracts, many are wondering if the move is politically motivated in wake of many other companies and organizations placing restrictions on President Trump. City Councilman Joe Borelli, an outspoken critic of Mayor Bill de Blasio, reacts to this situation with Newsmax TV. - via National Report with Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg, weekdays at 9AM ET on Newsmax TV
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