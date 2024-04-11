Create New Account
EXCELLENT FOOTAGE! Watch as Hamas Liquidates Several jEEWs on Camera!
channel image
CreeperStatus
15 Subscribers
95 views
Published 17 hours ago

EXCELLENT FOOTAGE! Watch as Hamas Liquidates Several jEEWs on Camera!


"Ambush of the Righteous”

Watch Hamas ambush IDF soldiers and tanks on the 27th day of Ramadan in the Al-Zana area, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. 2024/04/06


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


