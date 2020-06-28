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'IPSOS MORI' IN LATIN TRANSLATES TO 'THEY DIE' IN ENGLISH (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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24 views • June 28, 2020
One of the main companies making the current COVID-19 Test Kits for the United Kingdom is called Ipsos Mori. This company was approved and is being promoted by the IMPERIAL COLLEGE OF LONDON and the NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE (NHS) in the U.K.. 'IPSOS MORI' in Latin translates to 'THEY DIE' in English. The Illuminati love to HIDE THE TRUTH IN PLAIN SIGHT. WTF is it going to take to get people to Wake Up? They truly are acting like SHEEPLE going to Slaughter. No wonder the NEW WORLD ORDER agenda has slang terms such as THE PURGE, THE HARVEST, and THE REAPING and other such terms for the act of lowering the 8 Billion population down to 500 Million by 2030. Start doing your own research. Start with The Georgia Guidestones, UN Agenda 21, UN Agenda 2030, Illuminati, and the New World Order agenda while the Internet is still up and running.

Additional Research.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on AllSocial
https://allsocial.com/sergeantmajor

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor

SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
new world orderagenda 21agenda 2030coronaviruscovid19ipsos morithey die
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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