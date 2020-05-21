© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del Bigtree ITNJ WITNESS TESTIMONY - BIG PHARMA
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • May 21, 2020
Del Bigtree is one of the preeminent voices of the vaccine risk awareness movement. His non-profit organisation, Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) is leading worldwide investigations into drug and vaccine fraud and has already resulted in two winning lawsuits against US government agencies; Health and Human Services and the National Institute of Health.
Del Bigtree testified on June 23, 2019 before the ITNJ Commission of Inquiry into Weaponisation of the Biosphere. Watch all the Indonesia Seatings at https://commission.itnj.org
Help continue this work and expose the next phase of expert witness testimonies. www.itnj.org
Del Bigtree testified on June 23, 2019 before the ITNJ Commission of Inquiry into Weaponisation of the Biosphere. Watch all the Indonesia Seatings at https://commission.itnj.org
Help continue this work and expose the next phase of expert witness testimonies. www.itnj.org
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.