t.y.

Mark

URLlbry://@P§inerG¥#3/trim.95300AB2-C366-4402-9D94-2CEB01A6D583#c





COMMENTS:



@FangMystas

thank you~! keep up the good work!

@Tallahassee

@P§inerG¥

Thanks Sabrina!! Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family if I’m unable to say so the day of & my apologies for any unwanted attention due to my newly discovered body part. I think I may be getting the hang of all this. Hehe : )

email coming soon.

@okeynazone

Here is something to help connect the dots

It is Written in the Volume of the Book

https://odysee.com/It-is-Written-in-the-Volume-of-the-Book:08eea64b3fc98e8faa8110633a05e4acc98fc422?r=Hgv6EPehfyjCmJtz1EgYDhH9P5Da9Arz

@Pablos.Magos

Greetings S. This good psychic lady is describing the situation we are in somewhat like you do around the middle of her video....I wonder if both of you are on the same page? me currently not being psychic I can't really have a solid opinion, being that all my knowledge is second hand, but it seems a possible description of our predicament...just more of the same old : big fish eat little fish ( us in this case, vs AI, and below us the whole natural world which we predate in turn? ) https://odysee.com/@AnmarieUber:1/will-you-get-out-when-you-die-did-nigel:4?r=5BK74a2PNkJnsdeWzqzCn1HZRxkhWo2n