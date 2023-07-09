What is DRIVING disclosure? Quartet Preview

What is driving the rapidly developing alien disclosure process that is accelerating around us? Why now? Who’s/What’s pushing this? . . . or is it just a “natural” event whose time has come? with Gregg Braden, Kingsley Dennis, John Petersen.Like, subscribe, and share the ❤️

Visit us at https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium/ and sign up for a free membership. We’ll notify you when more content is released. See you there!

Full 75 minute episode available to premium members here: https://arlingtoninstitute.org/premium-quartet-what-is-driving-disclosure/



