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Maddy's Story: How a 21 Year Old Pre-Med Student Survived the Pfizer Vaccine That Crippled Her Body
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591 views • July 23, 2021
Full video link Rumble: https://rumble.com/embed/vhm9pe/?pub=et9v9
From thecovidblog.com - A 21-year-old pre-med Chapman University student is trying to live a normal college life. But her future may now be in jeopardy.
Ms. Madeline Johnson received her experimental Pfizer mRNA injections in February and March, according to her mother, Marah Johnson. Madeline, who goes by Maddy, works in a hospital and thus got the injections early on. Adverse reactions started out relatively “mild” – wrist pain and numbness in her hands. But her condition progressively worsened.
Maddy sought medical attention in April. She lost fine motor skills and suffered high fevers, nausea, swollen limbs, breathing issues and random bouts of paralysis in various parts of her body. A new symptom described as “feeling slivers of glass” in her finger when she touches something was reported on July 6. She’s now having trouble swallowing food and water, and is suffering severe chest, throat and abdominal pain. This is Maddy's story as I focus on a survivor of a double dose of the dreaded Pfizer vaccine.
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Related links:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/07/16/madeline-johnson-21-year-old-california-students-tremors-random-paralysis-getting-progressively-worse-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/
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From thecovidblog.com - A 21-year-old pre-med Chapman University student is trying to live a normal college life. But her future may now be in jeopardy.
Ms. Madeline Johnson received her experimental Pfizer mRNA injections in February and March, according to her mother, Marah Johnson. Madeline, who goes by Maddy, works in a hospital and thus got the injections early on. Adverse reactions started out relatively “mild” – wrist pain and numbness in her hands. But her condition progressively worsened.
Maddy sought medical attention in April. She lost fine motor skills and suffered high fevers, nausea, swollen limbs, breathing issues and random bouts of paralysis in various parts of her body. A new symptom described as “feeling slivers of glass” in her finger when she touches something was reported on July 6. She’s now having trouble swallowing food and water, and is suffering severe chest, throat and abdominal pain. This is Maddy's story as I focus on a survivor of a double dose of the dreaded Pfizer vaccine.
Related videos:
Episode 1,114 – Media is Covering for Fumbling Joe Biden
Bannon's War Room on Rumble
https://rumble.com/vk6xb2-episode-1114-media-is-covering-for-fumbling-joe-biden.html
Biden attempts to 'clean up' comment on Facebook
Fox News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOyLFonKJVQ
Related links:
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/07/16/madeline-johnson-21-year-old-california-students-tremors-random-paralysis-getting-progressively-worse-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/
https://www.instagram.com/madelinejohnsonnn/
https://www.speakyourtruth.store/about-the-creator
https://thecovidblog.com
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-madeline-johnson-recover-from-a-vax-injury?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
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