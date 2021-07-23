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Maddy's Story: How a 21 Year Old Pre-Med Student Survived the Pfizer Vaccine That Crippled Her Body
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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591 views • July 23, 2021
Full video link Rumble: https://rumble.com/embed/vhm9pe/?pub=et9v9

From thecovidblog.com - A 21-year-old pre-med Chapman University student is trying to live a normal college life. But her future may now be in jeopardy.

Ms. Madeline Johnson received her experimental Pfizer mRNA injections in February and March, according to her mother, Marah Johnson. Madeline, who goes by Maddy, works in a hospital and thus got the injections early on. Adverse reactions started out relatively “mild” – wrist pain and numbness in her hands. But her condition progressively worsened.

Maddy sought medical attention in April. She lost fine motor skills and suffered high fevers, nausea, swollen limbs, breathing issues and random bouts of paralysis in various parts of her body. A new symptom described as “feeling slivers of glass” in her finger when she touches something was reported on July 6. She’s now having trouble swallowing food and water, and is suffering severe chest, throat and abdominal pain. This is Maddy's story as I focus on a survivor of a double dose of the dreaded Pfizer vaccine.

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Related links:

https://thecovidblog.com/2021/07/16/madeline-johnson-21-year-old-california-students-tremors-random-paralysis-getting-progressively-worse-after-second-pfizer-mrna-injection/

https://www.instagram.com/madelinejohnsonnn/

https://www.speakyourtruth.store/about-the-creator

https://thecovidblog.com

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-madeline-johnson-recover-from-a-vax-injury?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&;utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

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