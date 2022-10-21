Biden's Doing It Again! 🙈 😬 🇺🇲

437 views • October 21, 2022

Until next time, stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else... stay Godly! PEACE!

3. Where is he going? L🤣L

2. Who is he talking to?

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