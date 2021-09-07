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NEW Canadian Patriots with Patrick King & Aaron Kates (Episode 1)
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71 views • September 07, 2021
Real Deal Media Presents: Canadian Patriots with Patrick King & Aaron Kates. An Original Series with a "Canadian Centric" show brought by King and Kates, covering North American issues with International perspectives. Host Patrick King and Aaron Kates share their investigative prowess and patriotic tendencies to a global audience.
Sponsored by RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo Code: SUMMERSEND
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Sponsored by RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo Code: SUMMERSEND
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