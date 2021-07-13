© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19 INJECTIONS CAUSING BRAIN TRAUMA DEATHS, SAYS TOP BRAIN SURGEONS "IT CRUSHED HER BRAIN"
Follow
1
Share
Report
82 views • July 13, 2021
Brain Surgeon statements "I have never seen a brain look like this". "The vaccination made her brain swell until all the blood vessels popped".
"The worst thrombosis and neurological trauma"..."it crushed her brain".
Holes eaten in the brain tissue...
Liquification of brain tissue...Social Media and the lame stream media are blocking this information.
"The worst thrombosis and neurological trauma"..."it crushed her brain".
Holes eaten in the brain tissue...
Liquification of brain tissue...Social Media and the lame stream media are blocking this information.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.