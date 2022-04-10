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Sometimes Paul Said Things That Were Not Inspired By God!
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20 views • April 10, 2022
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12 To the rest I say—I and not the Lord—that if any believer[a] has a wife who is an unbeliever, and she consents to live with him, he should not divorce her. 1 Corinthians 7:12
17 That which I speak, I speak it not after the Lord, but as it were foolishly, in this confidence of boasting. 2 Corinthians 11:17
12 To the rest I say—I and not the Lord—that if any believer[a] has a wife who is an unbeliever, and she consents to live with him, he should not divorce her. 1 Corinthians 7:12
17 That which I speak, I speak it not after the Lord, but as it were foolishly, in this confidence of boasting. 2 Corinthians 11:17
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