Heilongjiang Daqing City Lockdown for Half a Month Triggered Riots and Special Police To Maintain Stability

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ia6baef
09/03/2022 Epoch Times internet video shows: On September 3, the city of Daqing in Heilongjiang has been in lockdown for half a month. Due to the lack of supplies, residents rioted en masse, triggering a large number of special police to maintain stability