© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
31. MMS COMUSAV Conference 061620: Medical Doctors, Coronavirus and treatment with Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitled)
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • August 29, 2020
Medical doctors, engineers and chemists from Bolivia, Equador and Mexico discuss how to make hospital-grade Chlorine Dioxide (CDS) to be given to covid-19 patients orally. They show the tools, equipment and mixing techniques to transfer the gas from an activated MMS mix into distilled water. Also, discussion on the best way to store CDS (air tight, less than 51 degrees and with minimal air gap in bottle) for other hospitals to understand.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.