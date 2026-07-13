War Is Returning To Hormuz

Iran and the United States are drifting back toward war after a fresh clash over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The clash began on July 11, when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) struck a commercial vessel near the waterway in an attempt to reassert its control there. The guards said that the vessel had ignored orders to change course.

The U.S. responded overnight into July 12, launching strikes against southern Iran. Bushehr and Asaluyeh were hit hard. Central Command (CENTCOM) later announced that 140 military targets had been struck, including missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

Iran responded within hours. The IRGC and the regular army launched joint strikes against U.S. military facilities across the region.

The attacks hit Prince Hassan Air Base and its key infrastructure in Jordan; a second vessel in the Strait of Hormuz; the fighter maintenance and repair facility and command-and-control center at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar; naval logistics and carrier-fueling facilities at Port of Duqm in Oman; a Patriot air-defense system, ammunition depot, and radar site in Kuwait; and a military communications system and radar installation in Bahrain. All five countries acknowledged coming under attack from the Islamic Republic.

Later in the day, the U.S. renewed strikes on the southern region of the Islamic Republic. Blasts were reported in Bandar Abbas and Bandar Lengeh, as well as around Qeshm Island. The strikes were reportedly triggered by an IRGC attempt to target more commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

As usual, the response from the Islamic Republic came fast. The main target was apparently Kuwait. Three land border posts in the north of the country and an offshore drilling rig in its territorial waters were targeted.

The U.S. attack continued overnight into July 13, however, with CENTCOM later announcing that Iranian air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats had been targeted.

The IRGC and the regular army responded again, targeting missile depots and fuel storage facilities at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan; fuel tanks and Patriot air-defense systems at Ali Al Salem Air Base and a strategic FPS radar system at Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base in Kuwait; air-defense and missile systems, bunkers, and support shelters elsewhere in Kuwait; military facilities in Juffair, Bahrain; and two radar sites in Oman.

The memorandum of understanding signed last month by the U.S. and Iran to end the war may now be nearing collapse. With talks making no progress, full-scale war may resume soon. It is also possible, however, that the U.S. and Iran will remain locked in a low-intensity conflict.

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