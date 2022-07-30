Friendly Chat with Joel and Pat 7.30

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Friendly Chat with Joel and Pat 5am EST LIVE
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1e4caj-friendly-chat-with-joel-and-pat-5am-est-live.html
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Friendly5:f?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Waking the Future Website Updates Coming Soon!
wakingthefuture.com
Brand New Tube:
https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Now more than ever join us on Telegram for updates and community! Waking the Future
Telegram Public Group:
https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates):
https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote:
https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/WakingTheFuture
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only:
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/