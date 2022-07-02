Artificial Baby Womb Testing Complete: Transhumanists Hellbent On Destroying God's Creation

The Matrix World of America is disguising itself as the progress of medicine. The divine, God-Created, symbol of a mother’s womb has now been corrupted in the name of “science” by a plastic bag. Gillyan Stone joins to speak out against scientist, Dr. Allan Flake, who believes that he can replace a mothers womb with a piece of plastic & fake amniotic fluid!

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