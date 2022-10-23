Men's March for Life unhinges radical leftist mob in Boston

As long as abortion is legal, men have a sacred duty to make it both unlawful and unthinkable. This is why Jim Havens started the National Men's March to Abolish Abortion and Rally for Personhood, which held its most recent demonstration—the largest yet—in Boston on Oct. 15, 2022. Check out LifeSiteNews' on-the-ground coverage of the event, which features an interview with Havens, shows how pro-abortion protesters attempted to derail the gathering, and how the march's pro-life men remained undeterred.
