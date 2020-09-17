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911 - Afghan WAR Planned Pre 911-Osama Bin Laden Scape Goat
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73 views • September 17, 2020
911 Afghan WAR Planned Pre 911 Osama Bin Laden the Scape Goat
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
USA Today Reporter Jack Kelly says Afghanistan War Planed Two Weeks Before 9/11/2001
to Go after Osama Bin Laden were to PLAN a large attack
Clip taken from - CBS (WUSA) 9-11-2001 News Coverage 5:27pm to about 5:33pm
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
USA Today Reporter Jack Kelly says Afghanistan War Planed Two Weeks Before 9/11/2001
to Go after Osama Bin Laden were to PLAN a large attack
Clip taken from - CBS (WUSA) 9-11-2001 News Coverage 5:27pm to about 5:33pm
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