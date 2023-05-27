THE EU CLOWNS ARE GETTING HIGH IN THE EU PARLIAMENT WHILE THERE COUNTRIES GET DESTROYED BY NAZIS

THE EU AND THE SNIFFY STUFF THAT TURNS YOUR BRAINS TO LIQUID SHIT! JUST LIKE THIS CLOWN.WHERE DO THEY FIND THESE SCUMBAGS?

TRUTHS OUT! - ABOUT THAT EU/RUSSIAN PIPELINE BLOWN UP IN GERMANY - https://www.brighteon.com/a1f133fd-4745-4bd2-a6ae-6ddb58387a3a

