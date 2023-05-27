THE EU CLOWNS ARE GETTING HIGH IN THE EU PARLIAMENT WHILE THERE COUNTRIES GET DESTROYED BY NAZIS

THE EU AND THE SNIFFY STUFF THAT TURNS YOUR BRAINS TO LIQUID SHIT! JUST LIKE THIS CLOWN.WHERE DO THEY FIND THESE SCUMBAGS?
TRUTHS OUT! - ABOUT THAT EU/RUSSIAN PIPELINE BLOWN UP IN GERMANY - https://www.brighteon.com/a1f133fd-4745-4bd2-a6ae-6ddb58387a3a
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.