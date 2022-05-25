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Western sanctions on Moscow have made it to Latin America
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12 views • May 25, 2022
RT.
Sanctions on Russian exports, including fertilizer and other resources, are now starting to impact Latin America. With Russia being one of the world’s largest fertilizer exporters, accounting for more than 12% of the global market, the sanctions are putting the whole region on the verge of an agricultural crisis. RT’s Alex Pinon reports from Mexico on the issue.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15soe3-western-sanctions-on-moscow-have-made-it-to-latin-america.html
Sanctions on Russian exports, including fertilizer and other resources, are now starting to impact Latin America. With Russia being one of the world’s largest fertilizer exporters, accounting for more than 12% of the global market, the sanctions are putting the whole region on the verge of an agricultural crisis. RT’s Alex Pinon reports from Mexico on the issue.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15soe3-western-sanctions-on-moscow-have-made-it-to-latin-america.html
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