Beirut Nuke Missile Attack Confirmed?

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“Beirut Massacre by a Missile!” Lebanon President and Italian Military Expert said “Thermal rings the proof”:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/07/beirut-massacre-for-a-missile-lebanon-president-and-italian-military-expert-said-thermal-rings-the-proof/
Israel Planned the Nuke Attack on Beirut Years in Advance, Exactly How they Did it:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/07/source-israel-planned-the-nuke-attack-on-beirut-years-in-advance-exactly-how-they-did-it/
Israel destroys East Beirut with a new weapon:
https://www.voltairenet.org/article210679.html
Did the Missile/Fertilizer/Fireworks Explosion Miss the ‘Warehouse?- New Impact Photos:
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2020/08/07/did-the-missile-fertilizer-fireworks-explosion-miss-the-warehouse-new-impact-photos/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wvmYmgB8ks
The Word, the Sign and the Sword YT Channel