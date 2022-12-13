Dr. Jane Ruby Show





Dec 12, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane brings you an insider’s experience into the DOD mass genocide operation, how they began the military mandates, how they were executed, and what it is all about through the eyes of guest, former LTC Bradley Miller, one of the good guys. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v20b57y-live-7pm-inside-dod-mass-genocide-operation.html



