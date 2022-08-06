Devin Nunes Calls for a Large Scale Investigation into the DOJ | Kash Patel

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EPOCH TV - Kash's Corner with Devin Nunes [clip]:
Devin Nunes calls for a large scale investigation into the DOJ and speaks about how it could be done by a special committee when the Republicans take over the House.
“There’s gonna have to be an investigation like none that’s ever been done before, directly at the DOJ and everything below.”
BOOM 💥 A top-to-bottom investigation that covers everything from Benghazi, to the Russia Hoax, to Hunter’s laptop, to J6 - all of it.
Source:
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/10659