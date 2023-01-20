Create New Account
The Clock Is Ticking Toward Each of the Prophecies! The Antichrist is on the Rise & Wants Domination
High Hopes
Mother & Refuge of the End Times


January 20, 2023


St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on January 13th, 2023:

Some prophecies have been misinterpreted, not by those who received them, but by those who, in their eagerness to interpret them, have not taken into account the spiritual aspect of each one of them, and that is why they are amazed at how some prophecies have unfolded.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZ5KK2uNEHM


