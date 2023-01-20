The Clock Is Ticking Toward Each of the Prophecies! The Antichrist is on the Rise & Wants Domination

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





January 20, 2023





St. Michael the Archangel to Luz de Maria de Bonilla on January 13th, 2023:

Some prophecies have been misinterpreted, not by those who received them, but by those who, in their eagerness to interpret them, have not taken into account the spiritual aspect of each one of them, and that is why they are amazed at how some prophecies have unfolded.





📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZ5KK2uNEHM



