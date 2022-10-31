Create New Account
UP CLOSE WITH THE STUGS OF WAR THUNDER, ONE OF THE BEST ARMORED VEHICLES OF WW2
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 21 days ago |
We take a brief close look at the STUG series and note the missing Stug4 in game. Cover is a picture of my model of one I built around age 15. These rock in game, are hard to see in the right map, like in the first battle I get, and are hard to kill, not in the second map though. ;) Learn to play these money makers!!!

