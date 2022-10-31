UP CLOSE WITH THE STUGS OF WAR THUNDER, ONE OF THE BEST ARMORED VEHICLES OF WW2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We take a brief close look at the STUG series and note the missing Stug4 in game. Cover is a picture of my model of one I built around age 15. These rock in game, are hard to see in the right map, like in the first battle I get, and are hard to kill, not in the second map though. ;) Learn to play these money makers!!!