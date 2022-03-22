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Kamala Harris and the Passage of Time - The Rise of the EV 22-22 - The Blue Max and More
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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68 views • March 22, 2022
Featured in this video:

-Kamala Harris caused a buzz talking about "the passage of time"
-Evoking Daniel 7:25 - The US Senate unanimously approves making Daylight "Saving" Time permanent
-Scientists Say There May Be a Mirror Universe in Which Time Runs Backwards
-Code 22 ritual from 1966: The Blue Max

Plus, reading the scriptures!

Find full HD version for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/KamalaTimeEVBlueMaxDecode.mp4

Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm

Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
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timekamaladaniel 7passageblue max
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