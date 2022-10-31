Create New Account
Open Forum-bible Questions & Answers-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-OCT 30 2022
Rightly dividing the word
Published 24 days ago |

One of the most-beloved features we have here at NTEB is when we do the open forum question and answer segment of our regular King James Bible studies. Here you can ask any question you like on any part of the King James Bible, Old and New Testaments, and we will do our very best to answer those questions. Also on the docket tonight we will discuss the biblical method for handing those pesky 'Bible Bullies' who relentlessly club you over the head with their 'Grace Age' batons, and assault you with their 'I Corinthians 15:1-4' blackjacks. The Bible is quite clear about what to do.

"If thou canst answer me, set thy words in order before me, stand up." Job 33:5 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are answering your long-simmering Bible questions like where did Cain get his wife from, are there any errors in the Bible, do Christians follow the Law of Moses, what precedes the catching away of the Church, and just about any other topic you might have always wanted to have an answer to. The Bible is not so much a hard Book to understand as it is a hard Book to believe. Of course, no answer to any Bible question is true and accurate if it is not rightly divided accorded to 2 Timothy 2:15, and dispensationally correct in light of the writings of the apostle Paul for the Church Age. Join us tonight for another exciting NTEB Open Forum Question and Answer King James Bible study!

