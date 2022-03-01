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Strip Doctors of Medical Licenses for "Medical Misinformation" -- States Big Pharma
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3 views • March 01, 2022
Imagine working your whole life for a medical license and as a caring doctor, state an opinion that Big Pharma (Pfizer/ Moderna) take issue with. because you spoke out, they will strip you of your ability to practice medicine. Free speech and discourse silenced for profit.
#Pfizer #MedicalLicense #FreeSpeech
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#Pfizer #MedicalLicense #FreeSpeech
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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