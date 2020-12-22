BREAKING!! Lin Wood’s Most Important Message of the Year! - Fireside Chat With Lin Wood

Lin Wood speaks about his concerns for this Nation and the obvious breakdown of our system's checks and balances that have been in place for many years (since 1789 (231 years)). This is the first of a series of "Fireside Chats with Lin Wood" on this Bit Chute Channel.

------------------------------

Text from the Bit Chute Channel:

Lin Wood claims that corruption has reached the highest levels in this country and President Trump will have to respond accordingly.

The United States is under attack and that’s the Truth, this is real.

We are at war, President Trump is ready to get started.

Then Lyn repeats that he is not suicidal, “I have to tell you that before I disclose this next information”

Listen to Lyn Wood as he paints a picture that we all knew existed by could quit see the whole scene.

America has been attacked and we continue to be under attack, this is what’s coming, it can’t be helped