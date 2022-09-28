Chinese Communist Party Releases False Information to Build Domestic and Foreign Strategies before and after CCP’s 20th National Congress

https://gnews.org/post/p1qd57cd2
In a grand live broadcast on September 23, Miles Guo gave an exclusive interpretation of multiple false messages recently released to the public by the CCP
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.