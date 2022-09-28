Chinese Communist Party Releases False Information to Build Domestic and Foreign Strategies before and after CCP’s 20th National Congress

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1qd57cd2
In a grand live broadcast on September 23, Miles Guo gave an exclusive interpretation of multiple false messages recently released to the public by the CCP