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Silent War Ep. 6160: TMobileTyrants, GoldRush v Junk Dollars, BTC Regulation INCOMING
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71 views • January 31, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
Fully Vaccinated *And Boosted* Senator Mitt Romney Tests Positive For Covid-19.
T-Mobile Will Terminate Employees Who Do Not Become Fully Vaccinated.
Denmark Is First EU Country To Scrap All COVID Restrictions.
Leaked Video Shows Border Patrol Agents questioning Biden’s BP Chief Over Failure to Secure The US Border.
Kid Rock Releases New ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Anthem titled “We the People".
Russia, China, India & Other Nations Hoarding Gold. Time to Rush to Silver! - Should I open a small boutique silver coin store online?
Durham Court Filing Reveals DOJ Inspector General Horowitz Withheld Key Evidence From Special Counsel.
NEW VIDEO from Laura Loomer shows Biden's admin Drops Off Hundreds of Illegal Aliens at a Florida Hotel.
George Soros Pledges 'Unprecedented' $125 Million To Help Democrats Win In November.
Biden Admin To Regulate Bitcoin 'As A Matter Of National Security'; Report.
All of this, and more.
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Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
Fully Vaccinated *And Boosted* Senator Mitt Romney Tests Positive For Covid-19.
T-Mobile Will Terminate Employees Who Do Not Become Fully Vaccinated.
Denmark Is First EU Country To Scrap All COVID Restrictions.
Leaked Video Shows Border Patrol Agents questioning Biden’s BP Chief Over Failure to Secure The US Border.
Kid Rock Releases New ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Anthem titled “We the People".
Russia, China, India & Other Nations Hoarding Gold. Time to Rush to Silver! - Should I open a small boutique silver coin store online?
Durham Court Filing Reveals DOJ Inspector General Horowitz Withheld Key Evidence From Special Counsel.
NEW VIDEO from Laura Loomer shows Biden's admin Drops Off Hundreds of Illegal Aliens at a Florida Hotel.
George Soros Pledges 'Unprecedented' $125 Million To Help Democrats Win In November.
Biden Admin To Regulate Bitcoin 'As A Matter Of National Security'; Report.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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