CCP Free to Target U.S. Investors Under Biden | EPOCH TV

The Biden team is celebrating a new agreement with China to ensure CCP companies on American stock exchanges abide by US regulations. But don’t be fooled — CCP firms are beholden to Beijing, not shareholders. The big winners are US financial giants, Biden donors, and the CCP — big losers are individual US investors more vulnerable than ever to CCP financε fraud.

In this hard-hitting new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith ask why Biden initiatives keep helping Beijing and hurting Americans.





