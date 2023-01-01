CCP Free to Target U.S. Investors Under Biden | EPOCH TV

EPOCH TV | Wide Angle with Brendon Fallon & Lee Smith
The Biden team is celebrating a new agreement with China to ensure CCP companies on American stock exchanges abide by US regulations. But don’t be fooled — CCP firms are beholden to Beijing, not shareholders. The big winners are US financial giants, Biden donors, and the CCP — big losers are individual US investors more vulnerable than ever to CCP financε fraud.
In this hard-hitting new episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith ask why Biden initiatives keep helping Beijing and hurting Americans.
https://rumble.com/v21nta4-ccp-free-to-target-u.s.-investors-under-biden.html
