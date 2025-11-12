FDA HEAD ADMITS VACCINE DEATHS ARE REAL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a groundbreaking moment of candor, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary publicly states that he personally knows individuals who have died from the mRNA COVID vaccine. The comment, made during an interview with The Epoch Times, marks the most direct acknowledgment to date from a sitting regulatory official. As Makary calls for better safety data and transparency, the question becomes: will this lead to real accountability—or be dismissed like the rest?
