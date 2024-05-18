Shinobi (1991, Game Gear)

Shinobi (known as The GG Shinobi in Japan) is platformer developed and published by Sega. the game is not a port of any other Shinobi game.

A new evil has taken hold of Neo City. You again take the role of Joe Musashi to defeat it, while also rescuing your fellow ninja students.

You start off play Joe Musashi, but in each of the first four stages, you rescue another ninja and you can switch between all freed characters. Each character has a unique weapon, ninjutsu, and ability. You can use your ninjutsu for every nunjutsu symbol you pick about. Apart from that, basic command are jumping and using your weapon. You can play the first four stages in any order. after that, the fifth stage is unlocked.