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#CheatsNeverProsper - U.S. History” Isn’t Doing Too Well on YouTube
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60 views • January 23, 2021
Despite being “the most popular president in U.S. history,” Joe Biden isn’t faring too well on YouTube since his inauguration, where every single video posted to the official White House channel this week has massive downvote ratios.
The media heralded Biden after he pulled off the *stunning* achievement of garnering the most votes in presidential history with over 81 million, beating Barack Obama’s previous record of 69.5 million.
Indeed, the most viewed clip on the channel, a 31 minute video of Biden’s inauguration, has 9,200 thumbs up compared to 43,000 thumbs down.
The downvotes are obviously the work of disgruntled Trump supporters, but given Biden’s popularity, you’d expect his voters to at least be close to equaling them out.
It’s not happening. Not even close.
Biden is supposedly “the most popular president in U.S. history,” but you wouldn’t know it by looking at his YouTube analytics.
The media heralded Biden after he pulled off the *stunning* achievement of garnering the most votes in presidential history with over 81 million, beating Barack Obama’s previous record of 69.5 million.
Indeed, the most viewed clip on the channel, a 31 minute video of Biden’s inauguration, has 9,200 thumbs up compared to 43,000 thumbs down.
The downvotes are obviously the work of disgruntled Trump supporters, but given Biden’s popularity, you’d expect his voters to at least be close to equaling them out.
It’s not happening. Not even close.
Biden is supposedly “the most popular president in U.S. history,” but you wouldn’t know it by looking at his YouTube analytics.
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