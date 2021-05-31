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Let’s get into the weeds on vaccines
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180 views • May 31, 2021
Scott Jensen, May 28, 2021
Where is the science? When the rules are always changing, how can we have trust in them? Lives of Minnesotans and Americans at large hang in the balance if “normal” is something that political leaders just get to make up.
No democrat press releases or attacks change the fact that good science or good governing requires questioning and legitimate inquiry. I stand by my convictions and my oath as a physician to do not harm – especially when it comes to the health and well-being of our children.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=201897574991145
Where is the science? When the rules are always changing, how can we have trust in them? Lives of Minnesotans and Americans at large hang in the balance if “normal” is something that political leaders just get to make up.
No democrat press releases or attacks change the fact that good science or good governing requires questioning and legitimate inquiry. I stand by my convictions and my oath as a physician to do not harm – especially when it comes to the health and well-being of our children.
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=201897574991145
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