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The David Knight Show (23June20 Full Show)
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26 views • June 23, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:44 Fauci, single biggest threat to Trump re-election says RealClearPolitics
— 00:14:10 Purge “white Jesus”, a symbol of racism says BLM leader that many say is white, passing for black
— 00:32:26 Statues are just chess pieces in a war of civilizations. Hungarian PM Orban understands
— 00:42:28 Roberts will be the deciding vote on Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Whichever way he votes, he will be reversing himself
— 00:47:01 No one will ever make a statue of spineless appeasers like UK’s BoJo. Here’s what he (and others) don’t understand about the destruction of Western Civilization.
— 01:21:49 Trump signs Exec Order to stop work visas while 49 Million Americans are unemployed. Lindsey Graham is furious
— 01:38:19 Will a nuclear EMP destroy America or will a currency collapse do it first?
— 01:46:46 Veteran Erie cop fired for complaining about BLM’s license to kill cops
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:44 Fauci, single biggest threat to Trump re-election says RealClearPolitics
— 00:14:10 Purge “white Jesus”, a symbol of racism says BLM leader that many say is white, passing for black
— 00:32:26 Statues are just chess pieces in a war of civilizations. Hungarian PM Orban understands
— 00:42:28 Roberts will be the deciding vote on Supreme Court ruling on abortion. Whichever way he votes, he will be reversing himself
— 00:47:01 No one will ever make a statue of spineless appeasers like UK’s BoJo. Here’s what he (and others) don’t understand about the destruction of Western Civilization.
— 01:21:49 Trump signs Exec Order to stop work visas while 49 Million Americans are unemployed. Lindsey Graham is furious
— 01:38:19 Will a nuclear EMP destroy America or will a currency collapse do it first?
— 01:46:46 Veteran Erie cop fired for complaining about BLM’s license to kill cops
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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