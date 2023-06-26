GLORIFY SUICIDE, HARASS THE DONOR, HARVEST "GIFTED" ORGANS - CANADA'S MAID - PART TWO

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CONNING AND COERCING THE POOR/VULNERABLE FOR PROFIT
Daily Mail Back-Story - https://tinyurl.com/4ajxv6mb
Satanic Suicide Commercial (Eye of Horus) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gI6gTFIMyk
BC Transplant Organ Harvesting Ghouls Webinar - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQcfychrmIM
Mirrored - Remarque88